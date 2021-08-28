Analysts Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.44. Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 217.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,980,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,049,139. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

