Analysts Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.20 Million

Analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to report $374.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.60 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $307.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

R1 RCM stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,007,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,440,560. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after buying an additional 81,725 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,096 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 7.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,084 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 145.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

