Analysts Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Billion

Analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to post sales of $9.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.51 billion and the highest is $9.74 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $8.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $37.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.47 billion to $38.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.09 billion to $41.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Coca-Cola.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $239.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $575,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 321,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.