Analysts Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZIXI. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11. ZIX has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $437.11 million, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

