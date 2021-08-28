Analysts Expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Athersys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.11). Athersys posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $47,437.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Athersys by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 904,899 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Athersys by 3,234.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 692,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Athersys by 758.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 670,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Athersys by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 614,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 525,625 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

