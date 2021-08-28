Analysts Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $207,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 202,670 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

