Analysts Expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BKCC opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

