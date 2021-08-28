Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

BSX opened at $44.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 135.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $2,911,668.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,166.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,223 shares of company stock valued at $21,018,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

