Analysts Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,371,000 after acquiring an additional 71,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,033,000 after acquiring an additional 137,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 765,439 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 26.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,144,000 after acquiring an additional 601,790 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 26.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,931,000 after acquiring an additional 279,040 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.16. 233,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,871. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.97. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

