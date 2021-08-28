Analysts Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post -$0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.49). Insmed reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Insmed by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after buying an additional 3,070,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Insmed by 927.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after buying an additional 2,597,121 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 33.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,045,000 after buying an additional 1,261,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,004,000 after buying an additional 961,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Insmed by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,477,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,372,000 after buying an additional 860,166 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 770,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.23. Insmed has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.