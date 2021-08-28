Analysts Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $613.00 Million

Brokerages expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report $613.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $565.08 million to $683.00 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $593.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of KAR opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after buying an additional 3,150,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,633 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 101.8% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,347 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

