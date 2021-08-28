Analysts Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Masco reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.99. The stock had a trading volume of 928,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,559. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

