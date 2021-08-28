Analysts Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post $79.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.68 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $102.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $295.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.60 million to $307.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $362.58 million, with estimates ranging from $341.31 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,139 shares of company stock worth $492,675. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

