Analysts Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.51. 61,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.49. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

