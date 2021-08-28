Analysts Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post sales of $150.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.32 million. Stratasys reported sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $589.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $585.69 million to $594.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $633.66 million, with estimates ranging from $609.51 million to $656.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,269,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

