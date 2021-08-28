Analyzing Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility N/A -20.66% -5.45% Uxin -64.97% N/A -47.07%

Risk & Volatility

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blade Air Mobility and Uxin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 2 0 3.00 Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.95%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Uxin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Uxin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Uxin $100.34 million 10.62 -$64.29 million N/A N/A

Blade Air Mobility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uxin.

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats Uxin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company also facilitates used car transaction services, and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases through websites, xin.com and youxinpai.com. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

