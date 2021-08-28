Analyzing Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) & Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Health Systems and Rennova Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Health Systems 1 5 2 0 2.13 Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Health Systems currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.83%. Given Community Health Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Community Health Systems is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Health Systems and Rennova Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Health Systems $11.79 billion 0.14 $511.00 million $0.45 27.82 Rennova Health $7.20 million 0.01 -$18.34 million N/A N/A

Community Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Profitability

This table compares Community Health Systems and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Health Systems 2.98% -12.92% 1.36% Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Community Health Systems has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rennova Health has a beta of -1.6, meaning that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Health Systems beats Rennova Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc. provides diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s solutions include diagnostic solutions, revenue cycle management, healthcare software solutions, financial services, diagnostic laboratory testing and analytics for precision medicine, electronic health records and other software services. Rennova Health, Inc., formerly known as CollabRx, Inc., is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

