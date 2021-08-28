Analyzing Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) and The Competition

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ: SPRB) is one of 878 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Spruce Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Biosciences N/A -$29.54 million -1.59 Spruce Biosciences Competitors $1.71 billion $122.59 million -2.57

Spruce Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Biosciences. Spruce Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spruce Biosciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Spruce Biosciences Competitors 4956 18396 40114 773 2.57

Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 315.82%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 55.65%. Given Spruce Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spruce Biosciences is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Biosciences N/A -42.93% -29.39% Spruce Biosciences Competitors -3,586.60% -115.67% -26.56%

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). It offers tildacerfont, which is in Phase II clinical trial for children with classic CAH; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome. In addition, it is involved in developing CAHmelia-203 which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for adult patients with classic CAH with poor disease control; and CAHmelia-204, which is in second Phase 2b clinical trial in adult patients with classic CAH with good disease control. The company has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Daly City, California.

