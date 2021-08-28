Analyzing The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

52.4% of The First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of The First of Long Island shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The First of Long Island and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First of Long Island 0 0 2 0 3.00 F.N.B. 0 2 3 0 2.60

The First of Long Island presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.43%. F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $12.82, indicating a potential upside of 7.85%. Given F.N.B.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than The First of Long Island.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The First of Long Island and F.N.B.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First of Long Island $145.30 million 3.51 $41.20 million $1.80 11.96 F.N.B. $1.42 billion 2.67 $286.00 million $0.96 12.39

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than The First of Long Island. The First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F.N.B., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. The First of Long Island pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The First of Long Island has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and F.N.B. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The First of Long Island and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First of Long Island 31.54% 10.79% 1.07% F.N.B. 25.73% 7.76% 1.00%

Summary

The First of Long Island beats F.N.B. on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of May 3, 2021, it operated approximately 340 banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.