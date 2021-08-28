Analyzing WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) & OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial 20.86% 5.50% 0.71%

60.3% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WCF Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 0 6 1 3.14

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $24.64, indicating a potential upside of 12.73%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WCF Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.77 $230,000.00 N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial $453.53 million 2.88 $63.31 million $1.20 18.22

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania. The company is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

