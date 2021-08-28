Anchor Hits Market Cap of $10.10 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a market cap of $10.10 million and $12,641.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Coin Profile

ANCT is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

