Anchor Protocol Price Tops $3.18 (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00006527 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $340.13 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,830,702 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

