Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the July 29th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDR opened at $0.03 on Friday. Andrea Electronics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital microphone products and noise reduction software. It operates through the Patent Monetization, and Andrea Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Microphone and Audio Software Products segments. The Patent Monetization segment comprises of the monetization revenues from intellectual property rights, licensing, and royalties.

