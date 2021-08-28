Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the July 29th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDR opened at $0.03 on Friday. Andrea Electronics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Andrea Electronics
