Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.78 and last traded at C$8.63. Approximately 53,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 48,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.54.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Andrew Peller from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$376.87 million and a PE ratio of 18.97.

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

