ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.75.

Shares of ANSS opened at $365.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

