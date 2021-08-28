ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of ANSYS worth $44,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,446,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 292,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 253,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 988.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,614,000 after purchasing an additional 143,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.75.

Shares of ANSS opened at $365.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

