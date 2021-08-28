Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $57,822,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $1,370,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Anthem by 6.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Shares of ANTM opened at $372.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.98. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

