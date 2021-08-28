Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Short Interest Update

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ANTH opened at $0.03 on Friday. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.
Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.