Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Update

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the July 29th total of 87,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $173,690.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,061.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth about $276,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $8.46 on Friday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.18.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 243.14% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APEN. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

