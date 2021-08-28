Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $559.01 Million

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report $559.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $558.22 million to $559.80 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $501.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

NYSE:APO opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,679,171 shares of company stock worth $157,299,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $1,265,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Earnings History and Estimates for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

