Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 95.7% in August

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 181,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 122,114 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 537,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,547. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

