Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is WoodTrust Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. United Bank grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 72,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 15,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

