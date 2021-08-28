Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.4% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.35. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $151.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

