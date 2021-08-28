Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Up 80.3% in August

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 590,300 shares, an increase of 80.3% from the July 29th total of 327,400 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 92,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $5.82 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.06.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

