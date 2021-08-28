Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 454.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIT traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.45. 159,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,736. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $107.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIT. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

