Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,024 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 418,104 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Applied Materials worth $160,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

AMAT stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.55. 8,413,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,754,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.