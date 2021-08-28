Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.30). Aptinyx reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of APTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,633. The company has a market cap of $172.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 131.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 87.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.