Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,830 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up about 2.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.22% of Aptiv worth $518,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,563.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

APTV stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.41. 1,454,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,346. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.39. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

