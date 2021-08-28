APY.Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $24.48 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $24.48 million and $929,868.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00052965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00137287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00150963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,036.60 or 0.99966972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.20 or 0.06583119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.84 or 0.00994517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,732,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.