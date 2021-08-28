Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $20.88 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

AAPL opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

