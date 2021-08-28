Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,009,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

ARCC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. 1,646,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

