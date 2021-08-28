Ares Protocol Hits Market Cap of $6.48 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and $848,855.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00052965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00137287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00150963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,036.60 or 0.99966972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.20 or 0.06583119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.84 or 0.00994517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,870,076 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

