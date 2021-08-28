Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will report $499.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $488.50 million to $505.80 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $489.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARGO. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,568,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,847,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after acquiring an additional 137,443 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

