ArGoApp Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ArGoApp alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00132696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00151590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,742.03 or 0.99694337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.29 or 0.06633646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.02 or 0.00994071 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 91.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGoApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGoApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.