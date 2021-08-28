Arion (ARION) Market Capitalization Tops $77,896.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. Arion has a market cap of $77,896.00 and $186.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arion has traded 84.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00135121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00151531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,941.52 or 1.00330248 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.79 or 0.00999964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.83 or 0.06690861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,513,377 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.