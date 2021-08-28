Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 115,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $7,181,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

