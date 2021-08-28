Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 59.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth $114,000. 35.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $204.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -112.61 and a beta of -2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.60. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

