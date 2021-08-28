Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of DAR opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

