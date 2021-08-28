Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Guardant Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 16.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 43.7% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Guardant Health by 27.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.50. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.48.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.