Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,524 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

